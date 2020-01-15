Search underway for owner of WWII ring donated by mistake

The search is on to find the owner of a piece of jewelry thought to be donated by mistake.

Sunshine House, Inc. in Sturgeon Bay gives adults with cognitive and physical disabilities a place to learn job skills and find employment in the community.

Jeff goes through the pile of donations each day at Sunshine House separating trash from treasure.

"We get about 150,000 lbs. of clothing each year and about 40,000 lbs. of shoes," said Jeremy Paszczak, sales and marketing director of Sunshine House, Inc.

The items of value go on to fill the shelves of the Sunshine House ReSale Store.

"Last Friday, I was up there just kind of making sure things were being sorted ok, and I noticed a really tarnished ring," said Nancy McClellan, resale coordinator at Sunshine House, Inc.

Recognizing the tarnish as a sign of expensive jewelry, she could not believe where it was placed. McClellan took the tarnished ring out of a box placed on a pallet to go to the dumpster.

Paszczak compares the find to the proverbial needle in a haystack.

"Honestly, I thought it was going to be a college graduation ring or something along those lines," said McClellan.

A polish on Tuesday revealed the ring's worth was much greater than she imagined.

"Low and behold, there was a World War II veteran logo on it," she said.

Action 2 News is not able to provide close up shots of the ring, as the owner will need to provide information about what it looks like when they come to reclaim it.

McClellan also hopes that person will have the receipt they were given on the day they made the donation as additional proof of ownership.

"I went online, did some research, saw all different posts and comments about the rings that have been given throughout the years. I know this one had been made in the '40s from what I saw on there," said McClellan.

"I said immediately we need to get a post out there to try to find the rightful owner, because this is not something that belongs in our hands," said Paszczak.

Even with 506 shares on Wednesday afternoon and counting, there has not been any luck locating the owner.

Anyone with information about who the ring belongs to is asked to call Sunshine House, Inc. at (920)743-7943 or visit the Sunshine House ReSale Store located 45 E. Walnut Street in Sturgeon Bay between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.