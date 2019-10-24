Search is on for vandals who tore up Oshkosh park field

Police are looking for vandals who drove through Field #3 at Oshkosh Community Park.

It happened during the overnight hours of Oct. 23.

Photos show deep tire tracks on the field. The Winnebago County Parks Department says a police report has been filed. They have security camera footage.

The Parks Department says the fields have been off limits for some time due to standing water from the rain.

"We want to keep the fields in good shape going into the winter months so all is ready in spring," reads a post on the Parks Facebook page.

Part of the field was recently repaired due to previous damage.

If you have information, call Oshkosh Police at 920-236-5700.