Search and rescue exercise Saturday in Sturgeon Bay

Don't be alarmed if you see the Civil Air Patrol circling over Door County on Saturday looking for a missing plane.

Weather permitting, the Civil Air Patrol is conducting exercises to practice different search-and-rescue techniques and practices ways to communicate with people on the ground when radios won't work.

The training exercise is planned from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with mission base at Door County Cherryland Airport.

Right now the forecast calls for winds of 12 to 25 miles per hour Saturday. A decision will be made by noon Friday whether to cancel the exercise if forecasted conditions could make flying unsafe.

