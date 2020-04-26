Scott Fitzgerald explains reasoning of lawsuit regarding the Safer at Home order

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald is explaining why he and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos are suing Governor Evers regarding the extended Safer at Home order.

"We're asking the Supreme Court tow eight in under both of those issues, whether the 60 day emergency declaration should be adhered to and whether that is constitutional," says Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald says he's worried about public health, but is more concerned about the governor extending the order without any input from the legislature.

Fitzgerald says without input from both sides, there isn't a balance between the legislative and executive branches of government.

However, the new Senate Minority Leader believes republicans have a different motive.

"It is unfortunate. I would assume that at some level they are concerned about the health of the people of Wisconsin, but I'm afraid that at the highest level this is being motivated by consolidating power," says Sen. Janet Bewley (D).

Evers has called the lawsuit a GOP 'power grab'.