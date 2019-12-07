Schroeder's Forevergreens hosts Trees for Troops sale in Neenah

Many people turn to Schroeder’s Forevergreens in Neenah to find their perfect Christmas tree. But it’s also a place for people to participate in Trees for Troops.

“Over the years we’ve sent them to 70 bases and overseas,” said Sue Schroeder, co-owner of Schroeder’s Forevergreens.

Trees for Troops is a national organization that sends Christmas trees to active military members. Schroeder says they’ve been involved for 14 years.

“We have the freedoms we have because they’re defended by the military, and so we’re thankful and it’s something small we can do to make their holidays a little brighter,” said Schroeder.

This year, the trees purchased for troops from Schroeder’s shop, which cost $20 each, will be sent to an Air Force base in New Mexico.

“We have participated in Trees for Troops probably for the last ten years,” said Lorie Baumann, a customer. “We enjoy making sure that all, everyone gets a tree. Not just anyone, but the troops because they are important to us and important to our country.”

Lorie Baumann and other customers help Schroeder’s send about 100 trees each year.

“We get really great support from our community and our customers,” said Schroeder.

“It’s wonderful to see there are so many people who come out and help support the troops and make sure everyone has a merry Christmas,” said Baumann.

The thank you notes Schroeder has gotten over the years shows just how much the Christmas trees mean to servicemen and women.

“It’s just really nice to know you made a difference and it’s really small, it’s not expensive, and you know it makes them very happy, makes them understand they’re appreciated,” said Schroeder.

The Trees for Troops sale will run through Sunday.

