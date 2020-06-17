Schools, higher education institutions to receive more than $80M

State schools and higher education institutions in Wisconsin will be receiving more than $80 million in coronavirus financial assistance.

The funding is meant to help with the challenges schools have faced because of the health crisis.

Governor Tony Evers' office says $46 million is designated for Wisconsin's K-12 schools, and $37 million will go to higher education partners.

This assistance is in addition to the more than $354 million schools have already received through the CARES Act.