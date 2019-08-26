School supplies running low

Summer is wrapping and for the majority of kids in Northeast Wisconsin, school starts next week. That means last minute school shopping is in full effect, but some people are struggling to find all of the supplies they need.

School supply shopping at a Walmart store (WBAY photo)

Backpacks, binders, notebooks, pens and pencils, the search is on to fulfill school supply lists with just days to go until classes get underway. But, it's a task easier said than done.

According to Tia Brandt of Hortonville, "It's insane, you can't get anything. You can't find what you need and the supplies aren't where you need them. It's ridiculous."

The shelves at big box retailers across the region tell the same story. Brandt adds, "I'm probably going to have to go to six different places to find hopefully everything I can get."

It appears as if school supplies are running low or are completely wiped out. And, what is left is priced higher than before.

"Because the competition is gone now, so the prices are more expensive I've also noted," says Brandt.

With frustrations among parents growing, locally owned and operated stores like The Learning Shop in Grand Chute say it's seeing a fair share of last minute school supply shoppers.

Amy Lindell from The Learning Shop says, "They're looking for that hard to find item that they're not finding in the big box retailers. Right now we're seeing a lot influx with rest mats, black Expo markers, just those last minute pick up things that people are having a hard time finding."

But according to teachers, don't worry if you can't find the exact item a school list has requested. Instead, let your kids focus on getting comfortable as they head back to class.

Fourth-grade teacher Gina Kluge adds, "We want those students to be excited about coming to school and have a mindset, brains, a mindset that they can actually just enjoy school this year. Please do not worry about those materials. That is one thing we have for them, so we will organize them and get them ready, and just come with a smile on your face, ready to learn."

