School hosting brat fry fundraiser for Kaukauna boy's family

A fundraiser has been set up for the family of a Kaukauna boy who drowned in a pond.

A Brat Fry to Benefit Dylun Tapio Family is scheduled for July 20 at the Kaukauna Piggly Wiggly. All proceeds will go to the Tapio family to help cover funeral and other costs.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is sponsored by the Park Community Charter School where Dylun attended school with his siblings.

On June 25, Dylun, 12, and his brothers went to a pond at the Lamplighter Apartments complex to release a turtle.

Dylun went underwater. Rescue crews pulled him from the pond and transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. CLICK HERE to learn more about Dylun Tapio.

The Park Community Charter School is looking for volunteers to fill shifts at the July 20 Brat Fry. CLICK HERE to sign up to volunteer.

If you can't attend the Brat Fry, you can donate to the family through the official GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/help-the-family-of-dylun-tapio