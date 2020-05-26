School districts make decisions about summer school programs

School districts across the state make decisions regarding summer school: What will it look like? Will it even be offered at all?

eflon / Flickr / CC BY 2.0

"I think he's hoping to see his friends and play with his friends and stuff again," said Adam Rockman, a parent in the West De Pere School District.

After spending the final months of the school year learning from home, the possibility of summer school gives local students and parents hope those programs will bring back some normalcy.

"I think it's one of those situations that's changing a lot right now. So, we'll see where we're at in July," said Rockman.

His nine-year-old son is registered for the summer school program in the West De Pere School District.

In an email to Action 2 News, Summer School Director Mike Kowalczyk says the dates for that program have been pushed back from June to July. He writes, "Due to the expectations and rapidly changing guidelines, our program is constantly evaluating and adjusting our directions, which range from in-person to limited virtual to the cancellation of summer school all together."

A final decision is expected in early June.

The Peshtigo School District cancelled summer school this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Superintendent Patrick Rau says the district is focused on developing a plan to re-open school next fall.

Action 2 News reached out to more than a dozen school districts in our area, and many plan to offer virtual summer school for their students including the Clintonville School District.

"It's not ideal by any means. We appreciate the patience of the families," said David Dyb, Clintonville School District Superintendent. "We appreciate the patience and understanding of our parents who have at the flip of a switch also had to become educators on a full-time basis partnering with our teachers, and we know it's not easy."

The Clintonville School District will also offer optional learning packets in July to any students who are interested.

Here's what other school districts told Action 2 News about their summer school plans:

Appleton Area School District

"Although we are still in the process of finalizing summer school plans, the district will be offering virtual/online summer school sessions for students currently enrolled in grades 5K-8 this summer. Tentatively scheduled to take place later in July, sessions will focus on Mathematics and English Language Arts (ELA). In addition, we will be providing summer school opportunities for English Language Learners (EL) as well as extended school year (ESY) services for those who qualify. Several factors went into the decision for summer school to take place in a virtual/online format:

All district school buildings are closed through June 30th due to the ongoing public health emergency

With the uncertainty of building access/learning environments for students after June 30th, we wanted to provide families with timely information to assist with summer planning

Parents and families were surveyed in order to determine availability during the summer as well as access to the internet and/or digital devices

We will also be offering high school summer school sessions virtually/online for students needing to recover academic credits. A similar rationale was applied towards making this decision as described above. In addition, since students in grades 7-12 have access to a district issued Chromebook as part of the district's one-to-one technology plan, students will have the opportunity to make up credits needed for graduation."

Fond du Lac School District

"We’ve planned many fun activities for our students during our first ever virtual summer school! Learning continuation, enrichment, social emotional connections, interventions and special education options are available. Summer school will be Monday-Thursday from June 15-July 16, 2020. Registrations must be submitted by 3:00pm on Monday, June 1, 2020."

More information can be found on our website: https://www.fonddulac.k12.wi.us/SummerSchool.aspx

Green Bay Area Public School District

Due to the public health emergency, Summer School will be virtual to ensure the safety of students and staff. This year’s Summer School programming will have a greater focus on accelerated learning and keeping students on track for graduation.

During the school closure, the District’s primary focus was to maintain and sustain skills students had learned through March 13. Summer School will provide an accelerated approach to address learning that would have occurred from mid-March through June 9th.

Elementary and middle school students will be offered courses that strengthen students’ skills in reading, writing, math, and social learning, while also providing activities the whole family can enjoy. High school course work will focus on ensuring students stay on track for graduation by offering a variety of credit and credit recovery courses.

Summer School offerings will be a combination of activities that students can complete at home, at their own pace, and scheduled online class meetings. We have created these learning activities to be flexible to meet the needs of students and families.

There will be two, three-week sections of Summer School. Families can register for the sessions from May 26th - June 5th. Please visit the District website for the coursebook and registration information.

Neenah Joint School District

The governor’s safer at home order includes school closures through June 30. Given that summer school was to have started in early June, the uncertainty of the future of the safer at home status, the need for our families and staff to make timely alternate plans such as with childcare, and a commitment to the health and well-being of our students, staff and families, the Neenah Joint School District has made changes to its summer school program as listed below.

Elementary

The first session of the elementary enrichment summer school program, which was scheduled for June 8-25, Monday-Thursday, at Tullar Elementary School, as well as all week-long elementary enrichment programs in June at Neenah High School (such as STEM, art, and music) have been cancelled. A decision regarding the second session of elementary enrichment summer school scheduled for July 20-August 6, Monday-Thursday at Coolidge Elementary School and all week-long elementary enrichment programs scheduled for July and August will be made at a later date.

The onsite elementary academy program (Kindergarten Readiness, remedial reading/writing and math, and the library program) scheduled for June 8-July 16 has been cancelled at all elementary schools. Discussion continues regarding possibly offering summer academy at a later date and/or in a digital format. More information will follow in a separate communication from the school district.

Middle School

The middle school enrichment program (including courses such as band, strings and strength and conditioning) has been cancelled. It was scheduled to run June 8-July 16. The middle school program will offer a math and a literacy (reading and writing) course online June 8-July 16 for those who have already registered. More information about the online courses will be coming in a separate communication.

Neenah High School

Neenah High School has identified a number of courses previously intended to be offered onsite at the high school that will now be offered to students online. NHS plans to maintain the same schedule, which has a June 8 start date and concludes July 23. More information about the specific courses will be coming in a separate communication from NHS.

Oshkosh Area School District

All in-person summer school programming for elementary, middle, and high school students will take place virtually. At this time, it is unknown if in-person programming (such as for music and athletic camps) will be permissible in August. The OASD will make a determination on August programming, including music and athletic camps, the week of July 13, 2020.

OASD summer school staff and PK-8 families that registered for summer school participated in a survey on their interest in virtual summer school and which dates were preferred. The survey indicated that dates in July worked best for families and OASD staff.

The grades PK-8 virtual summer school dates for 2020 are: July 6 - 30, 2020 with classes scheduled from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. Monday through Thursday. This is a total of 16 days (with no virtual summer school classes on Fridays). Students will be working with their summer school teacher via zoom or google hangout meetings each day and will have activities planned for the student to engage in that they will do independently and/or with help from an adult at home. Due to the nature of online learning, especially for young learners, we have streamlined the elementary and middle school course options.

Specifically, the new online courses will provide students with a variety of activities and are meant to support students in their transition to the next grade level. Each grade-level course will provide a variety of grade-appropriate activities that include a combination of reading, writing, and math curriculum along with enrichment activities to make learning fun.

The grades 9-12 virtual summer school dates for 2020 are: June 8 –July 17, 2020. All courses originally scheduled will be offered virtually except Power Mechanics and Culinary Arts.

Drivers Education: Additional information will be shared with impacted families as soon as available. Due to the restrictions impacting Behind-the-Wheel instruction, alternative plans are being evaluated. The OASD is waiting for additional guidance from the state on the Behind-the-Wheel component and will provide additional information in the near future. The Driver’s Education classroom component will be offered virtually this summer. Direct communication to students and families enrolled in Behind-the-Wheel and Driver’s Education courses will be sent once plans are finalized.

Unified School District of De Pere

"We are planning to offer a selection of online classes in late July through early August for our summer school session. Specifics, such as the course offerings, times and dates are still being finalized. We will keep our families updated as the details become available."