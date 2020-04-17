Districts planning how to wrap up the school year virtually

Governor Evers announced Thursday school buildings will remain closed the rest of the year. Now districts across the area are busy planning how to complete the school year through virtual means alone.

"So many things to figure out at this point,” said Jim Strick, Neenah Joint School District Communications Manager. "How the grading procedures will work how graduation will work, all those things for seniors and, so really, a lot of still up in the air at this point."

Strick knows there's an emotional aspect too, with high school seniors facing the loss of prom and likely traditional graduations.

"It's so tough for the seniors and that's really, right now, one of our big priorities is to find a way for them to have this graduation,” said Strick.

"Like everyone else we're working on what options are out there, and how can we somehow honor their accomplishments,” said Menasha Joint School District Superintendent Chris VanderHeyden.

VanderHeyden says another concern for districts is how to make sure students don’t fall behind.

"How do we put out a plan that isn't going to create so much more stress on our families that it's counterproductive and yet somehow keeps learning moving forward,” said VanderHeyden.

"Trying to keep them up academically to where they should be through a digital learning process is a big challenge. Our staff is doing a great job of trying to incorporate as much of their curriculum as they can,” said Strick. “But that's a huge challenge now moving kids up an entire grade level when they're missing a whole quarter of their school year."

Schools also need to figure out how to let students collect the belongings they left behind in a safe way.

"What's the best way for us to allow for families to get their items and do so in a safe way so we're not violating a lot of social distancing rules,” said VanderHeyden.

Several area districts facing these same challenges sent out notices to families, assuring everyone will be kept informed as decisions are made.

"We've had this opportunity now to ease into this, and my hope is that our efforts in May can even be more impactful as we work to get through the rest of the school year,” said VanderHeyden.

"It's a tough situation for sure but everybody's struggling with it and everybody's dealing with it and we'll just continue to work through it together,” said Strick.

