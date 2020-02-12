Dryer fire cancels Thursday classes at Lineville Intermediate School

The Howard-Suamico School District decided to cancel classes at Lineville Intermediate School on Thursday following a fire in the building Wednesday night.

Teachers and other Lineville staff also should not report to school.

According to the school district, the Howard Fire Department responded to an alarm at the school at 2700 Lineville Rd. at 7:25 P.M.

Firefighters found a fire in a first-floor service room. The fire was contained to a dryer unit and was under control within 40 minutes, the school district said, but there was smoke throughout the building.

School officials said they decided to cancel classes "out of an abundance of caution" to give a professional cleaning crew a long weekend. (Students district-wide have a scheduled day off Friday.)

Classes at Lineville Intermediate will resume normally on Monday.