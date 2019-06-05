School bus driver hurt in Hobart crash

A school bus driver was injured when a truck collided with a bus carrying children Wednesday afternoon.

Crews remain at the scene located at County Line Road and Triangle Road.

Action 2 News reporter Kati Anderson witnessed parents and guardians picking up children from the scene. Hobart/Lawrence Police say six children were on the bus, but none of them were hurt. The students are in the Oneida School District.

The bus driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

There's visible damage on the front driver's side of the school bus. It is a Lamers Bus Lines vehicle.

The intersection is currently closed to traffic.

Hobart/Lawrence Police say the truck ran a stop sign and collided with the bus. The truck was traveling east on Triangle Road. The bus was traveling north on County Line Road.

Action 2 News will update this developing story.