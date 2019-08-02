Schneider National cuts 85 Green Bay positions

Schneider National provided formal notice to the state it's eliminating 85 jobs in the Green Bay area.

The job cuts affect four locations: 911 Glory Road, 1555 Glory Road, 2737 S. Ridge Road, and 3101 S. Packerland Drive.

It tells the Department of Workforce Developments the employees will be laid off by September 30. The company says this amounts to less than 3 percent of its workforce in the Green Bay area.

Twenty-seven of the employees are customer specialists. Other jobs being cut include 7 customer service team leaders, 6 process development analysts, 5 claims adjusters and 4 territory sales managers.

Schneider National says the cuts are the result of ending its "First to Final Mile" service, which used a national network of terminals to help companies move products to businesses and consumers. The company announced Thursday it was discontinuing that service after operating results of the service fell far short of expectations despite three years of investments.

In an earnings report Thursday, CEO Mark Rourke said the company and employees put a lot into making the service work. He was quoted in a news release from the company, "We are looking at all opportunities to redeploy our affected associates based on role, geography and business need."