Scammers targeting sex offenders in Marinette County

Scammers are now targeting sex offenders.

The Marinette County Sheriff's Office says sex offenders on release have been getting phone calls informing them they are in non-compliance and owe money.

The offenders are told to call a number with a recording claiming to be the Marinette County Sheriff's Office.

It's all a scam.

"This is not a Sheriff's Office number and neither the Marinette County Sheriff's Office nor the Department of Corrections operate in such a manner," reads a statement from Sheriff Jerry Sauve.

It's another reminder to not give out personal information over the phone.

