Scammers go phishing for Wisconsin hunters and anglers

Scammers are going phishing for Wisconsin hunters and anglers.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says at least two websites are making phony offers to provide fishing or hunting licenses. After paying a fee, consumers only receive information on how to apply for a license.

The websites are collecting personal data during these transactions.

"You will not receive a valid fishing license from these misleading websites. But, you will be charged non-refundable fees despite the money-back guarantee declared on the site," says Kimberly Currie, DNR director of customer and outreach services. "The best way to make sure you don't fall prey to these scammers is to purchase your license directly from the DNR or its authorized agents."

These are the only ways to obtain a valid Wisconsin hunting or fishing license:

Wisconsin DNR Service Center

DNR Go Wild website

Independent licenses sale agent authorized by the DNR (Sporting goods store, bait and tackle shops, etc.)

If you believe you're a victim of one of these scams, call the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection at 1-800-422-7128 or email datcphotline@wi.gov