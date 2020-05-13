Phone scam caller claims to be from Oshkosh Police Department

Oshkosh police are warning people not to fall for a scam phone call that appears to come from their own police department.

According to police, a citizen received a phone call that appeared as the Oshkosh Police Department's non-emergency number on their Caller ID.

The caller, who sounded male, said he was an Oshkosh police officer and the person failed to show up in court under a court order. They were told they had to call (920) 350-3795. An online search identified that as a landline in Columbus, Wisconsin.

The police department says officers don't call about orders to appear in court or failure to appear in court, though they may call for other reasons, such as investigations.

If you receive a phone call like this, or have information that could help the investigation, call Detective Vang at the real police department, (920) 236-5700.

You can also report your tip anonymously by calling Winnebago County Crime Stoppers, (920) 231-8477, submitting it online at winnebagocrimestoppers.org/, or using the P3 mobile app available at the Apple App Store or Google Play.