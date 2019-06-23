Saying goodbye to Rola Rena rink

A popular skating rink that has been around for decades is closing its doors for the last time today.

Rola Rena has been around for 47 years. Today the business is spending its last day by selling everything inside. Mary Dollar, the owner, says she is grateful for the support throughout the many years:

“I never thought of closing. I never thought of the end… I’m so grateful to our community and so blessed that I know it’s going to be okay.”

Dollar’s family is growing quickly, and she wants to spend more time with her granddaughters.

“Two of my granddaughters announced at the Christmas table that they are going to have children. Megan will have a baby in August, and Ashley will have a baby in November.”

Customers that have been coming to the rink for many years came for one last time today to say their last goodbyes. Many bought some skates before they left. Melissa Mertens has been a skater at the rink for years:

“When you grow up here and have known Mary forever since I was little; having birthday parties here. It’s a piece of my childhood that’s going.”

Mary is grateful for this piece of her life, but ready for a new chapter in her life. She says it’ll be nice to be able to spend more time with her family. She’s excited to be able to have lunch with them whenever she wants.

The rink has been sold to the Woodland Church.