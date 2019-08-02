Save money on Back 2 School shopping

Back 2 School shopping is one of the big summer projects.

Susan Bach from Wisconsin's Better Business Bureau visited the Action 2 News studios Friday with money-saving advice.

That advice starts at home: Before you start shopping, take inventory of what you already have at home, particularly school supplies from last year that your kids can still use.

She also suggests buying in bulk when you can.

If looking for big ticket items, like a laptop or tablet computer, do your research first, including looking online, for the best prices.

When it comes to technology, ask if there's a student discount available.

Watch the videos above for more of her money-saving tips.

