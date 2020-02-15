Saturday marks second National Wisconsin Day

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -- Break out the cheese, beer and polka music - it's National Wisconsin Day!
Gov. Tony Evers first proclaimed February 15 as National Wisconsin Day last year.
Evers made the proclamation as a way to "celebrate hardworking Wisconsinites who came before us to create a state where everyone can work, live, and play."
The proclamation also includes information about the labor movement, the cheese industry, beer brewing, as well as forests and recreation.
Here are some other state facts according to www.wisconsin.gov.
State Dance - Polka
State Fruit - Cranberry
State Pastry - Kringle
State Insect - Honey Bee
State Tree - Sugar Maple
State Grain - Corn
State Flower - Wood Violet
State Dog - American Water Spaniel
State Bird - Robin