Saturday marks second National Wisconsin Day

Break out the cheese, beer and polka music - it's National Wisconsin Day!

Gov. Tony Evers first proclaimed February 15 as National Wisconsin Day last year.

Evers made the proclamation as a way to "celebrate hardworking Wisconsinites who came before us to create a state where everyone can work, live, and play."

The proclamation also includes information about the labor movement, the cheese industry, beer brewing, as well as forests and recreation.

Here are some other state facts according to www.wisconsin.gov.

State Dance - Polka

State Fruit - Cranberry

State Pastry - Kringle

State Insect - Honey Bee

State Tree - Sugar Maple

State Grain - Corn

State Flower - Wood Violet

State Dog - American Water Spaniel

State Bird - Robin