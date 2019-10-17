This Saturday is National Move Over Day, and first responders and utility drivers want to remind you of the important law that can save lives.

Wisconsin's Move Over law requires drivers to move out of the lane closest to emergency or service vehicles stopped along the highway with warning lights on, or slow down if they're unable to move over.

The law not only applies to law enforcement and first responders but also tow trucks and highway maintenance vehicles.

"Tow Truck drivers, rescue workers, law enforcement and even maintenance vehicles are all subject to the motorists that are out there driving on our highways. Unfortunately, this is just something that we have to accept being the course of our duties," Trooper James Kicmol with the Wisconsin State Patrol said.

Violating the law can result in a $263 ticket, but more importantly, officials warn, it can lead to a crash that injures or kills someone.