Santa visits newborns at Green Bay hospital

Santa Claus made an early stop in Green Bay to visit babies in the NICU at Aurora BayCare Medical Center.

Families of the newborns couldn't bring them to see Santa since they're in the neonatal intensive care unit, so Santa came to them to help them celebrate their first Christmas.

It was St. Nick's first time visiting the NICU at this hospital.

Of course he didn't come empty-handed! Each baby received their own book commemorating their first Christmas.

Hats and onesies were made by two of the NICU nurses.

The hospital says it hopes this visit brought a bit of normalcy to these families.

"The holiday season is all about family and those sort of things. It's just something, Santa coming here, that we can do for them," said Mandi Hurst, R.N.

Babies in the NICU range from just hours old to three months old.