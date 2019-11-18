Santa to visit Magical Trolley Ride in Manitowoc

The Christmas spirit is alive in Manitowoc with a Magical Trolley Ride fundraiser.

The sixth annual event is happening on two days-- Dec. 6, 4-9 p.m., and Dec. 7, 3-9 p.m.

Tickets are $25 per child (1-13) and $30 per person (Ages 14+).

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets.

The Magical Trolley Ride begins at Manitowoc Coffee, 836 South 8th Street. The joy ride continues to the "north pole" (Holiday Inn).

A ticket will get you a ride on the Magical Trolley, cookie decorating, crafts and games, face painting, balloon creations, interactive story telling, a bell, a photo with Santa, and a holiday book.

The fundraiser benefits Lakeshore CAP Family programs and CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of East Central Wisconsin.

