Santa Cycle raising thousands for Children's Wisconsin

Riders dressed up like Santa will pedal through downtown Green Bay to raise money for children who have to spend time in the hospital.

The third annual Santa Cycle is Saturday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. The ride starts and ends at Badger State Brewing Company, 990 Tony Canadeo Run. Riders are welcome to gather at Badger State starting at 9 a.m.

The cost to enter is $35. Riders 21 and under can enter for $15. All money raised goes to Children's Wisconsin.

Participants are encouraged to get festive and dress up like Santa or Mrs. Claus.

CLICK HERE to register.

Santa Cycle is organized by Action 2 Sports director Chris Roth. He was inspired by his daughter's time at Children's Wisconsin. When she was six-years-old, she had a bone infection and a tumor in her leg. She's fully recovered, but Chris will never forget the experience.

"I would always tell people, which proved to be very prophetic for you, was you don't know if you're ever going to need this, but it's a tremendous resource to have," says Chris Roth. "So think of this as an insurance policy, because one day, it might be you or it might be your neighbor. It might be your nephew or your niece or whatever."

All riders will get blue Children's Wisconsin Santa hats and tickets for beer or soda. There will be drawings for fat bikes.

Santa Cycle has raised $23,000 for Children's Wisconsin in its first two years.

CLICK HERE for more information on Facebook.