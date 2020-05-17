Salvation Army to reopen for donations Monday, volunteers needed

The Salvation Army Thrift Store will once again be accepting donations this week as it prepares to reopen for customers.

The organization plans to reopen the store a week from this Wednesday, but will reopen for donations starting Monday, May 18 .

The W. Mason Street thrift store location will be open for donations this week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., and will be open for customer shopping starting on May 27 on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. through June.

Hours later in the summer months may be different.

However, the Salvation Army is in need of volunteers to help sort and organize items and to reopen stores.

If you're interested in volunteering to help with sorting donations, you can sign up to help.