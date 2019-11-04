Salvation Army to kick off Christmas campaign with masked carolers

The Salvation Army of Green Bay kicks off its annual Christmas campaign next week in a fun way... with costumed carolers. And they're looking for more than figgy pudding.

Local celebrities will be costumed carolers singing holiday songs to raise money for The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay (WBAY photo)

In a spin-off of the popular TV show "The Masked Singer," nine festively disguised local celebrities will sing their favorite holiday tunes.

You can vote for your favorite, and the singers will be revealed at the end of the night.

"We have some people who are going to have fun with it, but because it's the Christmas season, we really want people to think about the importance of giving around the holidays," Jeanne Stangel, the Salvation Army chapter's director of development, said. "There are a lot of people who are less fortunate and can't experience a good Christmas, but the money we collects helps support them with food and toys, but also throughout the year with basic needs programming to feed people, to house people and help them get through some tough times."

The Costumed Caroler event is Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the Riverside Ballroom, 1560 Main St., in Green Bay. Tickets are $30.

CLICK HERE for more details and to buy tickets.