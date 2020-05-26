Salvation Army to begin limited service at Kroc Center, Green Bay thrift store

Thrifters will have a couple more options to choose from in Green Bay starting Wednesday, May 27.

The Salvation Army announced they will resume service on a limited basis at the Kroc Community Center on Lime Kiln Road and the Thrift Store on West Mason Street.

The Kroc Center will be following WEDC, CDC and American Red Cross guidelines in order to move forward.

Thrift Store hours will temporarily be 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

Meanwhile, the Kroc Center will have a Phase