Salvation Army ready to hand out thousands of Coats for Kids

The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay is ready to warm up kids in Northeast Wisconsin with new coats.

WBAY Photo

The Coats for Kids distribution is happening Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Salvation Army Kroc Center, 1315 Lime Kiln Dr. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Distribution is for pre-registered families only. The Salvation Army cannot take walk-ins during the distribution.

Volunteers are busy Friday unloading thousands of coats and putting them neatly on hangers.

The distribution is expected to provide coats to 3,000 children in our area. In 2018, the Salvation Army gave 3,270 winter coats to kids in need.

If you missed the sign up, there will be another opportunity to get a coat. After Saturday's distribution, call the Salvation Army at (920) 497-7053 and they will get you a voucher for a coat at their thrift store.

The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay teamed up with WBAY and Cumulus Broadcasting for the 32nd annual Coats for Kids drive.

CLICK HERE for more information on the Coats for Kids program.

Thank you to everyone who donated!

