Salvation Army preparing to help more families during coronavirus restrictions

The Salvation Army is preparing to help more families during the coronavirus pandemic.

The state has ordered restrictions on gatherings of 10 or more, which impact restaurants, bars and other businesses. Some businesses have had to limit hours, reduce staff or close.

For more information on how the Salvation Army is helping during this time, visit https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/greenbay/

Families are starting to feel the financial pinch, and the Salvation Army says it is ready to meet the needs of the community with programs.

The noon meal program continues, and the food pantry is open. However, people cannot come inside for their meals. The Salvation Army will bring them out to you.

"Our pantry program is much the same way. A drive-through pantry. Instead of having our customers come into the building, we're bringing food boxes out. We're asking people to drive through and pick up food if they need that," says Capt. Malinda O'Neil, Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay.

The Salvation Army also has a rent assistance program. They can take your application information over the phone.

Lunch and Food Pantry services are available at The Salvation Army Green Bay Corps Community Center, 626 Union Court.

The noon meal program runs Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

To sign up for pantry or rent assistance, call 920-593-2379

For Childcare at the Kroc Center, call 920-544-4975