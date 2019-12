For those needing shelter from the cold, the Salvation Army Corps Community Shelter is opening its doors.

The chapel at 626 Union Court will serve as a warming shelter on days when the wind chill is below zero degrees. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Salvation Army is offering a hot meal through its noon lunch program. Meals are available from 11:30 to 12:30 every weekday.

The organization says it serves about 34,000 meals every year to people in need.