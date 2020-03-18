Salvation Army of the Fox Cities: Changes to social services

As provided to Action 2 News on March 18, 2020

The Salvation Army of Fox Cities remains committed to "Doing The Most Good" for our neighbors in need, especially now as we respond to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Social services (such as the food pantries, sheltering, noon meal programs, and daycare) at our Community Center Corps will continue to serve people in need. We have taken the following precautions:

1) Groceries will be pre-packaged by volunteers and brought to the cars of our clients

2) Noon meals will be boxed lunches that will be handed outside for clients to take

However, in response to governmental calls for social distancing and reduction in large gatherings, the following is effective March 17, 2020, through March 31, 2020:

Sunday services are postponed

All group activities are postponed

Celebrate Recovery

Knitting Group