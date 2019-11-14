Salvation Army kettle stolen in Manitowoc; businesses rush to replace it

The Salvation Army of Manitowoc County says one of its fund-raising red kettles was stolen Wednesday night.

The charity posted on Facebook Thursday that when a driver came to pick up the kettle at a Hobby Lobby in Manitowoc at 8 o'clock, the kettle and its stand were gone. Workers remembered seeing it at about 6 p.m.

The Salvation Army said it can't know how much money was in the kettle but said it was likely hundreds of dollars. The kettle and stand would cost $350 to replace.

Local businesses responded.

About an hour after that post, the Salvation Army announced Jerry Duggan General Contractors and Corner to Corner Cleaners and Care donated $350 to replace both the kettle and the stand, and comments came from other individuals asking how they could donate.

Anyone who has information about the stolen kettle should call Manitowoc police.





