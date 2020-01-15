Salvation Army falling short of Christmas goal

The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay says it's fallen short of its Christmas campaign goal.

With two weeks left before the end of the campaign, the Salvation Army has reached 85 percent of its $1.3 million goal.

According to the area coordinator, red kettle donations were down $38,000 compared to last Christmas season and there's a noticeable decrease in mail donations.

The Christmas campaign helps to fund Salvation Army programs for the entire year. If the goal isn't met, the Salvation Army says it will have to review its services for people in need.

You can still make donations to the Christmas campaign through January 31 online at www.sagreenbay.org or by mailing a check to:

The Salvation Army

626 Union Ct.

Green Bay, WI 54303

