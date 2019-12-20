Salvation Army behind on its red kettle fundraising goal

The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay says it still needs to raise thousands of dollars to reach its goal for the red kettle campaign.

The Salvation Army tells Action 2 News it's at 59 percent of its 2019 goal with only a few days left for ringing bells.

The chapter hoped to raise more than $1.3 million. So far it's raised $796,300.

The campaign ends this Tuesday on Christmas Eve.

There are 40 red kettles at 29 locations across the greater Green Bay area.

You can also give to nearly 150 counter kettles at stores and restaurants in the area, or purchase scan tags at the checkouts of select stores.

The Salvation Army is also accepting mail and online donations.