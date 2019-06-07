Salvation Army, Uncle Mike's team up for National Donut Day

It's a day to step away from the scale, ignore the calorie count and indulge. June 7 is National Donut Day.

WBAY Photo

The Salvation Army has teamed up with Uncle Mike's Bake Shoppes in the Green Bay area to hand out donuts.

They'll hand out free original recipe donuts at all Uncle Mike's Bake Shoppes until 10 a.m. -- or until supplies last. Veterans can come in for a free coffee.

Two dollars of every dozen donuts sold Friday will be donated to the Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay.

The celebration doesn't end there. Uncle Mike's will also hand out donuts to the first 100 people through the gates at the Green Bay Booyah baseball game. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. at Capital Credit Union Park.

Donuts are an important part of Salvation Army history. The organization started National Donut Day in June 1938. It was a way to honor the Donut Lassies of World War I. They served donuts to soldiers on the front lines.

The Salvation Army carries on that tradition as a way to show kindness.