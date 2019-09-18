Salute the Troops takes to the roof to raise awareness

The executive director of Salute the Troops, a Fond du Lac based non-profit, that helps Northeast Wisconsin veterans, is once again taking her mission to new heights.

Marine veteran Kim Galske and an American flag are raised to the roof of Open Road Harley-Davidson in Fond du Lac to raise awareness of veterans causes (WBAY photo)

For the second year in a row, Marine Veteran, Kim Galske, who is also the executive director of Salute the Troops has teamed up with Open Road Harley Davidson and Sunbelt Rentals, both in Fond du Lac, for a rooftop campaign.

According to Mark Marrese from Sunbelt Rentals, "It's a great foundation. You can find any better ambassador than Kim. And when we just got together it seemed like the perfect mix between our veterans foundation that we support and her support of Salute the Troops."

At two Wednesday afternoon, with plans to stand tall for several hours, Galske headed to the roof of Open Road to bring awareness to the struggles facing some veterans.

Galske says, "You have no idea what's on that roof. There's nothing chill about being on the roof. You get all of the elements, we're out there for hours on end and it's just a small glimpse into what that isolation feels like."

As much as the rooftop campaign is about awareness it's also a fundraiser for Salute the Troops. While Galske is on the roof and up until Saturday, when a winner is drawn, people can buy raffle tickets for a chance to win a 2019 Street Glide Special, simply a prize at the end of the journey.

"It's not about the bike," says Galske. Adding, "It's about the money raised that's going to go towards programming, the things that we are actually doing for them that is helping them to heal."

The "Veterans THRIVE Garden" is just one of those things created by Salute the Troops that is helping veterans to heal. Through awareness events like the rooftop campaign, Galske hopes she can bring in more funds for additional programs as Salute the Troops continues to build programs that offer veterans camaraderie, support, and purpose.

Galske says, "This brings them out. It gives them something to do. We all want to do something so every bit of that money raised stays with our veterans locally."

