35 Salm Partners employees test positive for coronavirus

Salm Partners says 35 employees tested positive for coronavirus.

The Denmark-based sausage maker arranged voluntary testing after 18 employees were diagnosed with COVID-19. The tests at two facilities found 17 more cases.

All the employees who were tested didn't show any symptoms of COVID-19.

The company says it was doing health screenings of employee who came to work each day, including taking their temperature.

Salm Partners CEO Keith Lindsey said, "We felt that testing would help identify people who carry the virus but show no symptoms and help our partners feel safe that the majority of people they’re working with have tested negative for the virus."

Salm Partners says the positive results represented 5% of the tests it conducted in cooperation with the Brown County Public Health Department. For comparison, 8.5% of tests conducted statewide came back positive between Monday and Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson says there's no confirmed evidence employees were infected at work.

The company has 600 employees, including temporary workers, and 346 took part in the voluntary testing.

A spokesperson didn't know how many employees were sent home because they didn't feel well or had an elevated temperature when testing was taking place.

Everyone who tested positive will be quarantined for a period of time recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local public health officials.

"Our primary goal is to protect our partners, community, and customers. Public health officials have indicated that expanded testing is one of the best ways to combat the spread of COVID-19," Lindsey said.

Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach said in a statement, "This is an extraordinary step, and I want to thank them for prioritizing the testing, as it has allowed them to recognize people carrying the virus without symptoms, which helps protect the health of their people, their families, and the Brown County community."

Nearly half of the county's 920 confirmed cases are employees of meat processing plants -- JBS, American Foods Group, and Salm Partners -- or patients linked to employees, such as family members (see related story).

Salm Partners says it began making changes in the workplace in early and mid-March, including social distancing and closing the facility to visitors. Where social distancing wasn't possible, the company installed Plexiglas barriers. It added that it made masks mandatory as soon as the CDC recommended them.