Sales Gallery gives inside look at design options for TitletownHome buyers

Action 2 News has been following Titletown since the Packers announced the multi-tiered development plan in 2015.

Initial construction on the TitletownHomes project started last summer.

What is typically office space on the second floor to TitletownTech now serves as the temporary sales gallery for TitletownHomes.

"We do have some sales under our belt, and we are currently selling other buildings within the phase," said Jackie Krutz, Titletown Residential and Programs Manager.

The 54 semi-custom townhomes leave room for buyers to make some decisions about the style and finishes of individual units.

"What you see behind us kind of encompasses the four types which is Modern, Mid-Century, Scandinavian, and Traditional pallets," said Krutz.

Everything from carpet to floor tile to shower heads in those design pallets is on display in the Sales Gallery.

"Sometimes with a custom home you bring in designers, you kind of figure out what your taste is, you're doing a lot of selections, you're going out seeing everything, we've kind of made it pretty easy saying, 'Here you go. Here are some pallets you may like,'" said Krutz.

Digital renderings show a completed kitchen in every style for buyers to compare and contrast as well as offering a more interactive look at floor plans and exteriors.

"The first home to open up will be our model home which is anticipate in early summer, and then you'll start seeing some of our home buyers move in as well at that time," said Krutz.

Interested buyers need to call TitletownHomes at (920) 861-7500 or Mahler Sotheby's International Realty in Milwaukee for a private tour of the Sales Gallery.

Krutz says there has been interest from a wide range of people including young families and others looking to downsize.

The starting price of the three-bedroom two-bathroom townhome starts at $600,000.

The TitletownFlats project is expected to happen in 2021 for people looking to rent in the Titletown District.