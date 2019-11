The Oshkosh School District has approved the sale of Smith Elementary.

As we've been reporting, the Oshkosh school board voted to close the school last summer because of declining enrollment and costly repairs.

The district accepted a $400,000 offer from a group led by local developer Tim Hess.

The property was originally listed for $650,000.

School board member Jim Evans says he looks forward to seeing the 100-year-old building still in use.