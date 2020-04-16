"Safer at home" order eases restrictions on golf courses, libraries

The extension of the "safer at home" order does loosen some restrictions for non-essential businesses, including golf courses and public libraries.

While it's quiet now at the Mid Vallee Golf Course just outside Wrightstown a change is expected starting on April 24th with the governor's okay to open for business on a limited basis.

Scott Van Dyke, manager of the pro shop said,"The phone has been ringing quite a bit. We are learning basically as fast as everybody else is. So at first it was like we might be able to open tomorrow. Now it's next week which is great, but as far as some of the other stuff we're learning just like everybody else."

While the course will be open, restrictions will be in place.

Scheduling and paying for tee times must be done either online or by phone.

The clubhouse and pro shop also have to stay closed.

Van Dyke added, "I do think everybody is excited and wants to get outside and play. I think with the distancing that we're going to have to make tee times and such, that they are going to fill up pretty quick, which is great but we have to make sure everybody stays far enough a part as well."

Restrictions will also be eased up for public libraries allowing for curb side pick-up of books and other materials requested ahead of time.

The same goes for arts and crafts stores offering materials necessary to make face masks and personal protective equipment.

Most golf courses typically open in mid-April so this won't be a huge delay.

On top of that, it will put people back to work.

"It will be nice to get some of the employees back here to work so that everybody is getting back to normal a little bit," said Van Dyke.