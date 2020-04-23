Health professionals credit safer-at-home order with drop in flu cases

Health professionals say this flu season has been a long one, but are crediting the Governor's “Stay-at-home” order with a drastic decline in influenza cases toward the end of the season. “We were anticipating that it was going to continue because we weren't seeing numbers drop all that much,” said Carol Bess, Infectious Disease Team Leader for Bellin Health. Until about mid-March, when influenza numbers took a nosedive.. Graphs from the state's latest respiratory virus surveillance report shows the drastic decline in influenza. “Usually the decline is much less abrupt than it was this year,” said Bess. According to the

The CDC estimates there have been 24,000-62,000 flu related deaths this season (October 1 - April 11).

Meanwhile, there are already more than 44,000 COVID-19 related deaths.

“There are many people that get the illness that recover just fine. There's a very high death rate from those patients that go on ventilators, very difficult to get them off and have them survive this illness,” said Bess.

Health professionals are hoping with the expansion and ramping up of testing, the numbers will give a more accurate picture of the impact of COVID-19.

“Right now we can pretty much test people that need to be tested so we do have supplies that we need today, but we need to monitor closely,” said Bess.

