SafePark program gets green light from Green Bay City Council

Numbers from the Brown County Traffic Safety Commission show OWI arrests are down 27 percent from last year thanks in part to programs such as SafeRide

On Tuesday, the Green Bay City Council approved another program that will help keep drunk drivers off the roads, called SafePark.

Knowing where you can and can't park at any given time can be a challenge, even more so after a night on the town.

“I've been getting a lot of feedback from patrons and bar owners alike saying that people choose a responsible means home, and they got a parking ticket and they don't necessarily think it's a good idea to…punish people for doing the right thing,” said Don Mjelde, president of the Brown County Tavern League.

That's where the SafePark program comes in; it’s a partnership between the tavern league and the city.

“The idea is that they'll be exempt from the 3 -5 a.m. parking restrictions, so that way they won't receive a parking ticket,” said Alderman Brian Johnson.

This voucher will be available at participating tavern league bars.

You simply tell the bartender you've had too much drink and want to leave your car parked.

After the bartender fills out the voucher, you simply put it on your dash board or in your rear view mirror.

“The bar owners will call the parking division let them know they put one of these out for the evening for this vehicle and let them know they made the right choice,” said Mjelde.

However some restrictions will apply come morning.

“Regular parking obligations will still trump any type of pass, for example if they are parking in a meter, if they are parked in a 2 hour stall, those things come morning will continue to kick in and qualifying individuals could be subject to a parking ticket,” said Johnson.

The voucher cannot be used multiple nights in a row on the same vehicle.

It's void during weather emergencies, and you must move your vehicle before the next restricted period.

Also part of the initiative is to make finding overnight parking easier

“We're also working with the parking division on an interactive map that shows places you can park overnight and not get a parking ticket throughout Green Bay,” said Mjelde.

After seeing success with the safe ride program, Mjelde says this is just another tool to keep roads safe for everyone.

“There's been no OWI related fatalities in the Brown County area this year so far, and we want to keep that going,” said Mjelde.

The program is expected to be implemented within the next couple of weeks.

