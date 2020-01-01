Safe rides up, OWIs down in Brown County to start 2020

We first told you Monday Brown County is celebrating a record low year of deadly drunk driving crashes, closing out 2019 with zero alcohol related fatal crashes.

“The key to success of reducing OWIs, which are down 26 percent in the county as well as the zero fatalities, one of the main keys to success that the Brown County Sheriff's Office attributes to this is the safe ride usage,” said Robert Heinritz, vice president of the Brown County Tavern League.

Members say safe ride use in the county has quadrupled since 2017, indicating a positive shift away from the drinking and driving culture.

Safe ride usage numbers from the Brown County Tavern League are as follows:

2017: 1,192 rides

2018: 2,287 rides

2019: 4,062 rides

“There's been a definite change in the way people go out,” said Heinritz, also the co-owner of XS Night Club in Green Bay. “A lot of these younger people have designated drivers, they utilize ride sharing when going out first and then they'll utilize it going home through the safe ride program as well.”

The Brown County Tavern League is the first to offer free safe rides through the app Lyft, which could soon be available state wide.

“It gives you an alert into your phone, you order your Lyft, you know on the app how long it's out, when it's arriving, whose driving and they're just comfortable with that technology and it makes it a lot easier for the establishment to use and for the customer to use,” said Heinritz.

The tavern league has also worked with Green Bay city officials for a number of years to offer safe park.

It became available late summer of 2019.

So far 25 taverns have signed on to the program, which allows people to park overnight virtually anywhere in the city if they’ve had too much to drink.

“It's one more tool for people not to have to worry about leaving their car overnight and coming back having it gone or a financial burden ticket on them,” said Heinritz.

Heinritz is optimistic Brown County can continue keeping impaired people from getting behind the wheel, but to do that, they need your help.

"The one way we continue to get this program to go further and be more successful in the future is if anyone has a favorite establishment that they go to that is not a member of the Tavern League or provides a safe ride program, to have them speak to the general manager. Have them contact us about becoming an option for the safe ride for their customers as well,” said Heinritz.

Action 2 news also checked in with the Green Bay Police Department New Year’s Day. Officers say they made at least 2 OWI arrests New Year’s Eve.

County wide arrests were not available at the time of this report.

