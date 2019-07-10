Safe Park program heads to Green Bay City Council

A program that would let people park on Green Bay's city streets overnight without getting a ticket is advancing to the city council.

The Safe Park program works like this: If you decide to go out drinking, and you realize it's not safe for you to drive, you can ask the bartender for a voucher to hang from your rearview mirror to prevent getting a ticket.

You can leave your car overnight or until the next time parking restrictions are enforced.

The Safe Park voucher program is a partnership between the city and the Brown County Tavern League. Vouchers would be available from bars that are tavern league.

The Improvement and Service Committee passed the proposal unanimously Wednesday night. It goes to the city council for approval next week.

