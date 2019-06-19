SWAT team serving warrant at home in Green Bay

Green Bay Police are asking the public to avoid the 1000 block of Newtols St as they serve a search warrant.

Police have a large presence in the area, located on Green Bay's east side. The SWAT team is serving the search warrant.

Police say they have isolated the investigation to one home.

They did not say why they were serving a warrant there.

A media briefing is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. Action 2 News is working to get more information. We will update this developing story.