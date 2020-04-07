SWAT team executes search warrant in Green Bay homicide investigation

The Green Bay Police SWAT team served a search warrant on the city's east side Tuesday as they investigate an April 1 murder.

Officers received information that a person of interest in the Clinton St. homicide may have been at a residence in the 2300 block of Hampton Av. On Tuesday, detectives searched the home. Three people were taken in for questioning.

Police did not say if one of those people is Waylon T. Wayman. Officers have identified Wayman as a person of interest in the homicide.

Wayman is 6'4" tall and 245 pounds. When he was last seen, he had long, black hair. He has a distinctive bear claw tattoo on his neck.

Wayman is originally from the Lac de Flambeau area but has many connections in Green Bay and the Fox Valley, police say.

He should be considered armed and dangerous. If you know his whereabouts, notify local police.

The victim of the homicide was not identified. Police say the victim and Wayman knew each other.