SUV destroyed in Oconto fire

No one was hurt when an SUV caught fire in Oconto early Friday morning.

At about 6:54 a.m., Oconto firefighters were called to the 2700 block of Logtown Rd. in the Town of Oconto. A 2016 Chevrolet Equinox was on fire about 25 feet away from a home.

Crews arrived to find the unoccupied vehicle engulfed in flames. They were able to quickly put out the flames. Oconto Fire & Rescue estimates crews used about 850 gallons of water.

There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

The SUV was destroyed.

The fire is under investigation.