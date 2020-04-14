SLOW DOWN AND MOVE OVER! Fox Crossing officer nearly hit by car in dramatic video

"SLOW DOWN, AND MOVE OVER!" That's the message from Fox Crossing Police after a scary crash on I-41.

A close call for a Fox Crossing Police Officer who is nearly hit by a vehicle on I-41. April 13, 2020. Photo: Fox Crossing Police Dept.

Dash cam video posted on the Fox Crossing Police Department Facebook page shows first responders at the scene of a southbound accident near Winchester Road Monday morning. Roads were slick due to overnight snow.

An officer approaches a car that's pulled out of traffic. In the video, you can hear the sound of squealing tires and see the officer dart away just before a vehicle spins out and hits the car involved in the initial incident.

As the officer is running away, he's nearly hit by an oncoming vehicle in the other lane.

The drivers and the officer suffered minor injuries.

A post on the Fox Crossing Police Facebook page reads, "When you see emergency lights ahead, use extreme caution, SLOW DOWN, and MOVE OVER!"

