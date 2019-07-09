SLIDESHOW: New images of Green Bay's Shipyard district

We're getting our first look at new plans for the Green Bay Shipyard district.

Renderings were presented at the city Redevelopment Authority meeting Tuesday afternoon. Plans inside a marina, kayak launch, beer garden, urban beach, playground and dog park.

The plans do not show an athletic field, though it does include a multi-purpose sports court for basketball and other games.

As we've reported, the Shipyard project is located along the west bank of the Fox River next to the Mason Street Bridge.

The headquarters of Breakthrough Fuel will anchor the district, and the plans show hundreds of parking spaces.

The public can get a closer look at the plans during next Wednesday's Farmers Market on Broadway. The plans will be on display at Old Fort Square, 211 N. Broadway, from 3 to 8 p.m. on July 17. City leaders will be listening to comments to help finalize the plans later this year.

The city especially encourages people living, working, and owning property in the nearby neighborhoods to come see them.