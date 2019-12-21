SILVER ALERT CANCELED: Missing Vulnerable Oshkosh woman found

A statewide Silver Alert for a Winnebago County woman was canceled Saturday night after the woman was found safe.

The 73 year old woman was missing from Oshkosh around 1:15 p.m.

While unloading groceries with a caregiver, Nancy left in a vehicle. She mentioned going to Tacoma, Washington to visit her family.

Law enforcement confirmed they found the woman but are not releasing information about the circumstances, only saying that she is safe.

