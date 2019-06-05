SILVER ALERT: Dennis Kinderman from Oshkosh

Oshkosh Police say a Silver Alert is issued for Dennis Kinderman.

Kinderman is in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease. He was last seen near the 1800-block of Mt. Vernon Street at about 11:30 Wednesday morning.

He's 86 years old, white, six feet tall, 205 pounds. He's bald and has blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red plaid shirt and blue jeans with suspenders.

He might be driving a light blue, 1995-model Ford Explorer with Wisconsin plate 364615.

He was reported missing shortly after 5 p.m.